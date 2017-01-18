United agreed deal for Memphis, starlet goes on loan

Olympique Lyon have agreed on personal terms with Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, according to the French paper, L’Equipe.

Memphis made a move to United during the summer months of 2015 under heavy expectations from millions of fans around the world, with him being labelled as the ‘New Ronaldo’. He has; however, failed to impress, his performances blowing hot and cold with a significant lean towards the latter.

While the Netherlands international may not have lived up to expectations at Old Trafford, he is only still 22, and his talent is undeniable—breathtaking performances at the 2014 World Cup and a 28-goal season at PSV are indelible proof of his ability. His issues are most likely psychological, with the pressure of playing for arguably the biggest club in the world, and the fame that comes with it being logical culprits.

Lyon may have reached terms with the winger, but negotiations with United are still inconclusive, with the Guardian claiming that a deal may have been reached for a fee in the region of €17M.

Meanwhile, United starlet Joe Riley has joined League One side Sheffield United on loan until the end of the season. The 20-year-old has been in imperious form for the reserve team this season and will be looking to build on it. He made his senior team debut under Louis Van Gaal last season.

Good luck to @JoeRiley49, who has joined League One leaders Sheffield United on loan until the end of the season. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/CC2icjXvrN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 17, 2017

