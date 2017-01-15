West Ham fans turn their backs on Payet with hilarious chant, Twitter reactions

Following Dimitri Payet’s request to leave West Ham last week, the fans have quickly turned their backs on him. His regular matchday chant has been revisited, to a hilarious—if a tad crude—result.

As the Hammers cruised to 3-0 win over London rivals Crystal Palace at London Stadium on Saturday, the home fans serenaded their former beloved with a new chant.

“F*ck off, Payet,”

“Dimitri Payet,”

“We just don’t want you anymore”

“You’ve got some f*cking front,”

*You money-grabbing c*nt,”

*F*ck off Dimitri Payet.”

One got to love the unified voice of angry football fans.

Here are some of the best Tweets from the unfolding saga.

Lucky West Ham didn’t do anything stupid like build a gigantic Dimitri Payet shirt into their stadium pic.twitter.com/wJS6xx5bNs — Andy Gerlloris (@ndyGerlis) January 14, 2017

West Ham go 3-0 up, and Dimitri Payet has just angrily stuffed the rest of his Big Mac in his mouth. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 14, 2017

Triple H has a strong message for Dimitri Payet pic.twitter.com/KZ1CH3YBQ0 — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) January 14, 2017

Imagine the United team if they signed Payet… De Gea

Valencia Rojo Jones Blind

Carrick Pogba Herrera

Mkhitaryian Ibrahimovic Martial — SundayLeagueHipster (@HipsterManager) January 13, 2017

Let’s replace the Payet shirt in the London Stadium with Carlton Cole @CarltonCole1 #WestHamLegend pic.twitter.com/ehR4jhATb2 — West Ham Football (@westhamfootball) January 13, 2017

Every West Ham fan towards Payet right now: pic.twitter.com/xNmDOjjnJr — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) January 12, 2017

Dimitri Payet Minimalist RT’s appreciated pic.twitter.com/TUfapMMKbw — Tom (@tbDesign_) January 12, 2017

Fun times for neutrals.

