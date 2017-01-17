West Ham man set for move to France, Zaza joins Valencia

West Ham playmaker Dimitri Payet is set for a move to French side Olympique Marseille, according to a report from reliable French publication L’Equipe.

Over the last couple of days, conflicting stories have emerged in the media. BBC has claimed that the Hammers have turned down Marseille’s improved offer of £19m while the Guardian is claiming that the Hammers want the player to apologise for his behaviour.

The Frenchman handed in a transfer request over a week ago to the chagrin of manager Slaven Bilic. Although Bilic came out to state the club’s intention to hold on to the star, it would seem that they have finally given up on the idea.

Officials from both clubs reportedly had a meeting on Monday, with the aim of ironing out the details of the potential transfer. Marseille are said to have made a bid in the region of €25M, a sum that doesn’t meet West Ham’s valuation of the mercurial winger.

Amidst all of this, Sky Sports, in a tweet yesterday, claimed that if Payet does leave the East London club, it would be due to family reasons. Quite convenient.

BREAKING: Sky sources: Dimitri Payet will only leave West Ham for Marseille for family reasons: https://t.co/l0muFEO6I0 #SSNHQ — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) January 16, 2017

Meanwhile, West Ham flop Simone Zaza has finally made the move to La Liga side Valencia. The deal, according to Juve’s announcement, is said to be a loan move with an obligation to buy. The initial loan deal lasts until the end of June, with a fee of €2M. Similar to the terms agreed when he moved to West Ham, Valencia are obligated to sign him permanently for €16M if he makes a specified number of appearances for the club.

