Arsenal vs Burnley Talking Points- Mustafi Extends Record, Red Card To Xhaka, FA Trouble For Wenger & Sanchez Penalty

10-man Arsenal snatched all three points against Burnley, literally with the skin of their teeth in a game that involved blockbuster drama. Let us take a look at the key talking points as Arsenal leapfrogged North London rivals Spurs and Merseyside Reds to the second spot, sitting 8 points behind leaders Chelsea.

SHKODRAN MUSTAFI EXTENDS HIS MAGNIFICENT RECORD

The £35-million-summer arrival is currently on a valuable 21 games unbeaten streak for Arsenal this season. The German is yet to feature in a defeat with the Gunners and scored the opener at the Emirates today, his first goal in the Arsenal colours.

Shkodran Mustafi has never lost a game as an Arsenal player: WDWWWWWWDWWDDDWWWDWWW 21 games

15 wins pic.twitter.com/E8Dt0lXes1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 22, 2017

CALLS FOR XHAKA OUT AS THE SWISS RECEIVES (YET ANOTHER) MARCHING ORDERS

The £30-million-man from Monchengladbach was bought by Wenger to strengthen the Gunners midfield. The former Borussia skipper, aged 24, was sent off for the second time in the Premier League this season against Burnley today after a rash challenge on Defour in the 65th minute. John Moss had incidentally shown the Swiss international his first Red card in England in a clash against Swansea, earlier this season.

5 – Since the start of last season, Granit Xhaka has had more red cards than any other player in the big 5 Euro leagues. Reckless. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2017

ARSENE WENGER DOES A MOURINHO, SENT OFF TO THE STANDS

Wenger was sent off to the stands by referee John Moss after he lost his cool following a penalty awarded to Sean Dyche’s men in the dying embers of the game. He could now get possibly get in trouble with the FA for pushing the fourth official in the dugout. Previously, he had seen his summer signing Granit Xhaka being shown a second red card in his debut season for Gunners. Wenger later apologized for his actions during the game and said he regrets it.

Arsene doing what we all wish we could do: pic.twitter.com/hNa00lU8VY — Arsenal (@ffarsenalfc) January 22, 2017

SANCHEZ WINS IT FOR ARSENAL WITH A COOL PANENKA

Laurent Koscielny looked offside before Ben Mee went with his boots high against his face in the penalty area, leading to a penalty to Arsenal in the last minute of the game. In stepped Alexis Sanchez, who has been Arsenal’s messiah for a while now, with his composed-yet-cheeky Panenka in the 8th-minute of the stoppage time, taking Arsenal to within touching distance of London rivals Chelsea.

Alexis scores a cool penalty to take all three points for Arsenal. #afc pic.twitter.com/fJUzgkDdi5 — Arsenal (@AFCvideosHD) January 22, 2017

