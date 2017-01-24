Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka in trouble again following racial abuse accusation

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been interviewed by police following an allegation of racial abuse by an airline staff member at Heathrow airport.

Xhaka is understood to have made the visit to London airport to see off his friend Leonard Lekaj, who plays in the German sixth division. This friend of Arsenal midfielder was refused entry after arriving late for boarding the flight at Heathrow Terminal 5.

Xhaka racially abused a member of staff by apparently saying f****** white b**** in German, at which point airport security and police were called. Xhaka was then taken to a west London police station for questioning. He is understood to have disputed the words he is accused of saying and denies saying anything directly to the member of staff.

The 24-year-old Swiss International joined the Gunners for £32.5 million from German club Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2016. Xhaka received his second red card of the season following a rash tackle on Burnley’s Steven Defour earlier this week which would lead to a four-match ban that will see him miss FA Cup tie against Saints and Premier League clashes against Watford, Chelsea and Hull City.

Here is a forgotten Arsenal star jumping forward in the young Swiss midfielder’s defence. Well tried, Djourou.

Johan Djourou mopping up for Granit Xhaka in his Instagram comments…it’s like he never left. pic.twitter.com/ypx8SFNoAO — Andrew Allen (@AAllenSport) January 23, 2017

