Arsene Wenger charged by the FA, faces imminent touchline ban

As everyone had expected, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been slapped with a misconduct charge by the FA for his actions during his side’s last-gasp 2-1 win over Burnley on Sunday.

Arsene Wenger was sent off to the stands for using abusive language with fourth official Anthony Taylor after match referee John Moss awarded a 92nd-minute to the Clarets against ten-man Arsenal. However, Wenger appeared to stay in the tunnel and watch the proceedings instead of leaving the area.

This is Arsène Wenger’s home. He stands where he wants. pic.twitter.com/hjcdEHNKV8 — (@WengerTactic) January 23, 2017

Wenger refused to leave and continued to watch the game from the tunnel. However, when Taylor tried to send him away, the Arsenal boss was recorded on the camera as he pushed the fourth official which he later admitted shouldn’t have happened.

Arsene Wenger is also rumoured to have reportedly called referee John Moss a ‘cheat’ which might increase the intensity of the punishment under the FA guidelines. The FA have issued the following statement, “It is alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official. It is further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct. He has until 6pm on 26 January 2017 to respond to the charge.“

The Gunners managed to win a penalty of their own in the last minute of the injury time and claimed a 2-1 win.

