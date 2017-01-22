Five big-money signings waiting to happen this summer

The January transfer window, with all the noise that comes with it, offers little. The big clubs are seldom willing to let their players leave halfway through the season, as replacing them would be nigh impossible. Most of the players worthy of attention are also cup-tied due to already playing in Europe, and potential buyers would much rather have a player without such strings attached. This pushes major transfers to the summer transfer window.

The summer represents the start of the new European season and except for rare occasions, a chance for star players to switch club loyalties. This summer transfer window promises events that will reshuffle the shape of European football. Manchester United will continue to flex their financial muscles while Manchester City will be eager to make major improvements that will sync with the new manager's supposed philosophy. In the continent, the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich will be prepared to splash money while the big bad, China, will still looming behind the scenes. The list is unending. The football money continues to grow as the years run by and the clubs, no doubt, will have expenditures ranging into the billions of pounds.

Here are the five biggest expected transfers for the summer

Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United

French? Check. A fan of the club? Check. Suave but hardworking? Check. Griezmann fits the mould of the stereotypical United star signing. Blessed with bags of pace, the Atletico Madrid forward has taken the world by storm over the past two years, going from a relatively unknown winger at Real Sociedad to being the third man on the Balon D’or platform.

Griezmann has done nothing to quell these rumours, with him coming out to say to Sky in an interview last year.

“I always ask Paul Pogba about Manchester United. I think they are a huge club with a really good infrastructure.”

Diego Costa to China

Following Diego Costa’s row with Antonio Conte during the early weeks of January, the owner of Chinese club, Tianjin Quanjian, publicly expressed interest in the striker. The commotion may appear to have subsided, but fans will be leery until Costa signs a contract extension. What China wants, China gets.

Marco Verratti to Bayern Munich, Juventus, Inter Milan

Bayern midfielder, Xabi Alonso, recently announced his decision to retire from play at the end of the season. Very few players would make for a replacement as perfect as PSG’s Marco Verratti.

Verratti, a known Juventus fan, moved from Pescara to PSG in 2012, with Juventus reportedly choosing to pass over him, a mistake the higher echelons of the club certainly regret. With a revamped Inter Milan warming up for a cheeky big money bid on the sides, both clubs are sure to have their hands full trying to drag the Italian midfielder over.

Marco Reus to Liverpool, Arsenal

It wouldn’t be a transfer window if Marco Reus weren’t linked away from Borussia Dortmund. Unlikely, yes, but the Germany winger has to move one of days, surely? With Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez yet to agree to terms of a new contract, a move away from the Emirates becomes likely, and Reus would be a great replacement. Liverpool would also be a possible destination, with a reunion with Jurgen Klopp being the greatest incentive.

David De Gea to Real Madrid

Two summers ago, Real Madrid tried and failed to secure the Manchester United goalkeeper, a faulty fax machine being the only thing that kept the Spaniard at Manchester. De Gea may be happy at United right now but his girlfriend still lives in Spain, and Real Madrid will never let go of the chance of having Spain’s numero un between the posts of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Money rules modern football, and nothing is impossible anymore.

