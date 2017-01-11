CONFIRMED LINEUPS – Southampton vs Liverpool EFL Cup Semi Final (1st Leg)

Lucas Leiva makes his return to the Liverpool midfield taking up the number 6 role, Phillipe Coutinho finally features on the bench alongside Woodburn, Stewart and Joe Gomez.

LFC Confirmed Lineup:

Maya Yoshida, Ryan Bertrand and Steve Davis return to the Saints starting lineup while wantaway skipper Fonte, Ward-Prowse and Sam McQueen make way.

Saints Confirmed Lineup:

The teams are in! Here’s a look at how #SaintsFC line up for tonight’s #EFLCup semi-final first leg against #LFC: pic.twitter.com/OewVGtjTkU — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 11, 2017

Southampton defeated Arsenal 0-2 at the Emirates to earn a place in the semi-final of the 2016/17 English League Cup. Their run into the semis have been nothing short of impressive having edged past Crystal Palace and Sunderland in the rounds prior to their clash with the Gunners.

Liverpool started their EFL Cup campaign breezing past Burton Albion (5-0) and Derby County (3-0). Liverpool’s toughest test in EFL Cup came against Spurs in the round of 16 who they defeated 2-1 courtesy a classic Sturridge performance. Liverpool played their fringe players and academy graduates yet again in the quarters to overcome Leeds United by 2-0, Ben Woodburn becoming the youngest Liverpool goalscorer in their history.

The second leg of the tie will be played on 25th January at Anfield.

