Chelsea forward seals move, Costa returns and more

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of striker Patrick Bamford in a £5.5m deal from Chelsea. The 23-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half year deal with the Boro. He previously had a very successful loan spell with the Boro during the 2014-15 season.

However, that spell was followed by disastrous loan spells at Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Burnley. He had recently cut short his loan spell with the Clarets and returned to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, unsettled Chelsea striker Diego Costa has joined training with the first team for the first time since Tuesday last week, according to Sky Sports.

The Chelsea man was dropped from the squad to face Leicester City on Saturday after a row with manager Antonio Conte over supposed fitness issues last week. Costa, who was subject to interest from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian, was spotted training alone at the beginning of the week and will be keen on making a return to the matchday squad this weekend. It would mean an end to the rumors linking him away from London. For now, at least.

Following Costa’s recent troubles, Sky sources claim that the London side have made an enquiry as to the availability of Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore. The pacy 21-year-old Spaniard moved to Middlesbrough this summer and would serve as another option in attack for Conte.

