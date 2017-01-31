Deadline Day Confirmed Deals- Ranocchia joins Hull City, Pato moves to China and more

With only few hours left in the January Transfer Window, let us take a look at the confirmed deals from the deadline day.

Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia joins Hull City on loan

Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia joins @HullCity on loan until the end of the season: https://t.co/dPhyWQE6yr pic.twitter.com/PjMp4hnfPt — Premier League (@premierleague) January 31, 2017

On the face of it, Ranocchia (28) looks like a bit of a coup by the Tigers. Ranocchia replaced Zanetti as Inter captain and was a key figure at Inter before Mancini’s arrival in 2014. He has started only 5 games for Inter this season and was linked with a move to the Premier League biggies such as Liverpool, Spurs etc. Watford, Southampton and Swansea were also linked but Hull have successfully acquired the services of this ball Italian playing defender.

Alexandre Pato joins Tianjin Quanjian from Villarreal

Corinthians (€1.8M) and Inter (€0.4M) both benefitted as Alexandre Pato acquired his move to China from Villarreal. Tianjin acquired the services of former Milan and Chelsea forward for £15.5 million.

DONE DEAL: Alexandre Pato has completed his move to Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian from Villarreal. They’re managed by Fabio Cannavaro. 👊pic.twitter.com/aazMe1utIz — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 31, 2017

Emmanuel Adebayor joins Turkish club İstanbul Başakşehir

The former Real Madrid, Tottenham, Arsenal and City forward had been without a club after being released by Crystal Palace last summer. Adebayor remained positive to find a new club with a return to the Premier League on the cards but the Togo international has joined Turkish club İstanbul Başakşehir as a free signing.

DEAL DONE: İstanbul Başakşehir have completed the free signing of Emmanuel Adebayor. He’ll wear the number 26 shirt. (Source: @ibfk2014) pic.twitter.com/aYarZiFHsE — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 31, 2017

