Harry Kane hurricane helps hit a new landmark as Spurs thrash WBA

After outplaying Chelsea and ending their run of 13 successive wins, Mauricio Pocchetino’s Tottenham destroyed West Brom in a 4-0 defeat today. Spurs climbed within striking distance of the league leaders courtesy a blitzkrieg hat-trick from England International Harry Kane.

The 23-year-old had a rather silent night against Chelsea where the limelight was stolen by the midfield duo of Christian Eriksen and Delle Alli, the former assisting the latter twice in an identical fashion. But, when Harry Kane scored past Ben Foster in the 12th minute of the game today, he became the fastest man in the North London club’s history to reach 60 goals.

Amazing way to finish a special week! Unbelievable team performance today! Always nice to keep the match ball! ⚽⚽⚽ @Dele_Alli @kylewalker2 pic.twitter.com/BFuGItrMJ6 — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 14, 2017

While Teddy Sheringham, Robbie Keane and Jermaine Defoe reached the ’60 goal’ milestone in 107, 156, 165 games respectively, it took Harry Kane just 99 games to make history for his team.

Interestingly enough, the other three players (Sheringham, Keane and Defoe) had two different spells at White Hart Lane and went on to finish their Spurs career with a total of 98, 91 and 91 goals each.

Kane won the PFA Young Player of the Season in 2015 after scoring 21 goals in the League and 31 goals across all competitions for his side. In 2015-2016, Kane guided his team into Champions League group stage by scoring 25 goals and winning the Golden Boot defeating the likes of Jamie Vardy and Sergio Aguero.

