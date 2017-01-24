Harry Kane urges teammates to stay put, says it would be ‘Stupid’ to leave Spurs

In an interview with Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport, via the Telegraph, Spurs and England forward Harry Kane has urged his fellow teammates at the White Hart Lane to stay put, saying it would be ‘stupid’ to leave the club.

Tottenham currently sit third in League table, nine points behind Chelsea, and are also competing in Europa league after a dismal exit from the Champions League earlier this season. Spurs recently announced that they will be moving to an all new 61,000 seater stadium at the start of 2018-2019 season.

👍 A new look around what will be our new home! 👍 We’ve officially launched our new stadium premium experiences – https://t.co/png3ifcIoqpic.twitter.com/hQiHezHCSF — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 20, 2017

Harry Kane believes the club is headed in the right direction and have a promising future ahead. Kane lauded his manager Mauricio Pochettino calling him one of the best managers in the world. In an interview with the Italian newspaper, Kane said, “I would be surprised if any of my team-mates were to leave now. Something’s going on here, we’re just missing that last step – to win trophies.”

The England International added, “It would be stupid to leave now. We have one of the best managers in the world, perhaps the best. Soon there will be a new stadium. The future is promising.”

Harry Kane joined the list of Spurs players who have committed their long-term future to the club by signing a new five-and-a-half year deal with the Cockerels. The likes of Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose have all recently extended their contract as Spurs head into a promising new era.

