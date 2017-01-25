Philippe Coutinho signa a contract extension with ‘no release clause’

It had been a miserable start to 2017 for the Liverpool fans having won just a single game (against lowly Plymouth) this year coupled with an idle winter transfer window and in stepped the little magician Philippe Coutinho.

The 24-year-old Brazilian playmaker, earlier today, put pen-to-paper on a new contract, which will keep him at Anfield until 2022. Coutinho now becomes the highest earning player in the LFC squad earning a figure reportedly between £150k to £200k, according to different sources. Another striking feature of Coutinho’s contract is the lack of any release clause. The new deal speaks highly about of Coutinho’s long-term interest in the club and the vision with which FSG and Klopp want to move forward.

Philippe Coutinho has signed a new five year contract with Liverpool, with no release clause. https://t.co/8zXJFqA1Lk — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 25, 2017

Coutinho joined Liverpool from Inter Milan for a paltry sum of £8.5 million and has become a sensation at Anfield, attracting interest from the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

