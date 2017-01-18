Plymouth player charged with rape, set to be dropped for Liverpool’s visit

David Goodwillie, who was an unused substitute when the Pilgrims took away an FA Cup 3rd round replay from Anfield earlier in January, is set to be dropped following a civil court ruling that found him and his former Dundee teammate David Roberton guilty of raping a woman.

Goodwillie, 27 is a former Scotland International who joined Plymouth last year. David Goodwillie and David Roberton have been ordered to pay £100,000 compensation to the mother of one, Denise Clair.

The Plymouth forward was accused of serious sexual assault way back in 2011, but the charge was dropped eventually. Clair sued them later as the Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled that the 30-year-old woman was ‘incapable’ of giving consent, meaning the two men had raped her. Lord Armstrong added the evidence had “cogent, persuasive and compelling.”

Following the ruling, Plymouth club spokesperson said, “We not today’s judgement from the Court of Session in Edinburgh regarding David Goodwillie. We will await the full report, which we will consider in detail before making any comment. ”

He added, “Until such time, David Goodwillie will not be selected to play for Plymouth Argyle.”

Devon based League Two side Plymouth Argyle welcome Klopp’s Reds at Home Park for the first time since 1962 after earning £1 million revenue owing to the ‘best defensive performance that Anfield has seen.’

The winner of this tie will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the cup.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more