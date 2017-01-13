Real Madrid, Liverpool, Newcastle, Burnley? Which European club had the most net profit?

UEFA’s club licensing benchmarking report for 2015 states that Liverpool FC recorded the highest Net-Profit for the financial year of 2015.

HIGHEST NET PROFIT

Liverpool recorded a Net-Profit of 75 million euros (£65.5 million) in a financial year that saw the Reds parting ways with their star striker Luis ‘El Pistolero’ Suarez for Barcelona making a sum of £75 million in the lucrative deal.

Surprisingly enough, Newcastle United came in second with a net profit of 43 million euros, ahead of third placed Spanish giants and 11 times European Champions Real Madrid (42 million euros) followed by Leicester City (40 million euros) and Burnley (40 million euros).

REST OF THE LIST

6. Dnipro (33 million euros)

7. Real Sociedad (30 million euros)

8. Dynamo Kiev (30 million euros)

9. Zenit St Petersburg (26 million euros)

10. Malmo (25 million euros)

HIGHEST NET LOSS

Top 3 clubs with the highest Net-Losses for the financial year of 2015 were found out to be Inter Milan (140 million euros), AC Milan (89 million euros) and Queens Park Rangers (60 million euros).

OPERATING PROFITS

In terms of Operating profits for the financial year of 2015, Liverpool were placed on fourth (86 million euros) behind bitter rivals Manchester United (143 million euros), French giants Paris St. Germain (120 million euros) and Real Madrid (90 million euros).

REST OF THE LIST:

5. (YES! NOT FOURTH) Arsenal (80 million euros)

6. Manchester City (64 million euros)

7. Juventus (59 million euros)

8. Barcelona (58 million euros)

9. Zenit St Petersburg (57 million euros)

10. Burnley (54 million euros)

