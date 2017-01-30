Schweinsteiger set for permanent return, Young move on the cards and more United news

Bastian Schweinsteiger is set for a permanent return to the Manchester United first team, according to Jose Mourinho.

Following Bastian Schweinsteiger’s man of the match performance against Wigan on Sunday evening, manager Jose Mourinho has come out to express his pleasure at the German midfielder. Schweinsteiger, who was ostracised from the team at the start of the season, made his first start for Manchester United this season against Wigan—the first of such in a year. He replied his manager’s trust with an incredible performance, one reminiscent of his peak years, assisting Marouane Fellaini’s tie-breaking goal and scoring the fourth—an incredible bicycle kick.

Schweinsteiger moved to United in the summer of 2015 under Louis Van Gaal to the glee of fans around the world. He, however, failed to live up to lofty expectations, incessant injuries being a major factor.

After the midfielder’s performance yesterday, Jose Mourinho, during the post-match press conference, was quick to praise the midfielder’s professionalism.

“And now I think he’s happy and if he was a good professional when he was not playing, having some minutes and opportunities he’s going to be the same good professional,” the Portuguese manager said. “Yeah, he’s staying and he’s going to the Europa League list, because we open spaces with Depay and Schneiderlin.”

Mourinho says only #mufc player could leave before deadline is Ashley Young. Wants him to stay but not certain he will. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 29, 2017

United midfielder Ashley Young is set for a move away from the club, according to MEN sources. Young, 31, moved to Old Trafford in 2011 under Sir Alex Ferguson but has found his role in the team reduced over the years, with the club opting for more high profile signings in that position.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old highly rated starlet, Sean Goss, has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with QPR. The midfielder, who has been the subject of comparisons to Michael Carrick, moved to United in 2011 but has failed to make the move up the club squad hierarchy.

