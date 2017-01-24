Transfer Roundup 24th January- Payet saga goes on, Dani Alves China-bound and more

Less than a week to go before the January transfer window comes to a close, the deals are coming in thick and fast, with lots happening across the globe. Let us take a look at the hottest transfer stories from today:

WEST HAM REJECT THIRD BID FROM MARSEILLE FOR PAYET

Sky Sports sources say West Ham United have rejected yet another bid from Marseille for wantaway star Dimitri Payet. The latest bid is believed to be in the region of £22.5 million while the Hammers rate their French (homesick) star at £30 million. The former Marseille winger cost £10.75 million in 2015 and has scored 15 times in 60 appearances for the Hammers.

DANI ALVES OFFERED £160,000 WEEKLY WAGES TO JOIN CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE

The 33-year-old former Barcelona right back, who is plying his trade in Italy playing for Juventus, has been offered a mammoth contract to join Shanghai SIPG from the Chinese Super League. If Alves agrees to this contract, he will join fellow compatriots Hulk and Oscar at the Chinese Club.

Dani Alves has been offered £160,000-a-week by SIPG FC in China where he could join up with Oscar and Hulk. (Source: Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/oeld4SoCzm — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 24, 2017

JOLEON LESCOTT JOINS SUNDERLAND ON FREE TRANSFER

The two-time League champion with Manchester City is all set to become two-time relegated player soon, just kidding. The former Everton, WBA and Wolves defender who got relegated with his boyhood club Aston Villa last season has become the first January signing of David Moyes. The 34-year-old had been without a club since his departure from AEK Athens just three months after having signed for them. David Moyes certainly seems to be taking his ‘football genius’ tag very seriously.

David Moyes is a football genius pic.twitter.com/f93pWmW0JY — Man United 勝利の男神 (@EdWoodwardGod) January 2, 2017

