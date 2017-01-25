Transfer Roundup 25th January- Hull accept Snodgrass bid, Niang to join Watford & more

Only six days to go before the Winter transfer window draws curtain so let us take a look at the top stories from today concerning the transfer activities across Europe:

HULL CITY ACCEPT £10 MILLION BID FOR ROBERT SNODGRASS FROM A PREMIER LEAGUE SIDE

Burnley have had a bid believed to be in the region of £10 million accepted by relegation-battling side Hull City for Robert Snodgrass. Middlesbrough and West Ham were also interested in Hull City’s leading goalscorer (9) with the former having submitted an equivalent bid albeit the add ons. The 29 year old turned down an extension and will hope to stay in the PL unlike his previous spells with Canaries and Tigers.

M’BAYE NIANG SET TO JOIN EVERTON ON LOAN WITH COMPULSORY BUYOUT CLAUSE

Walter Mazzarri’s Watford have reached an agreement with AC Milan to sign out-of-favour 22-year-old forward on an initial six-month loan deal. The deal also contains an option to buy the player for £13.5m in the summer. Niang is reportedly keen on moving to England and is keen on a permanent move since he doesn’t want to return back to Milan.

MARSEILLE’S FINAL CALL ON DIMITRI PAYET

French side Marseille have informed West Ham United that they are not going to pay anthing more than £25 million for wantaway forward Payet. Marseille officials remain divided and Sky Sports understand that this saga might stretch until the deadline day with a high possibility of a loan move instead.

