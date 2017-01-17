United reject Lyon bid for winger, set to make a move for forward and more

Manchester United are set to make a move for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann during the summer, according to reports by the Independent.

The 25-year-old Frenchman scored six goals during his country’s run to the finals of the European Championship and finished third in the subsequent Balon d’Or awards. Griezmann, a known United fan, has made little secret of his desire to play for the club.

“I always ask Paul Pogba about Manchester United,” Griezmann said in an interview with Sky Germany back in November. “I think they are a huge club with a really good infrastructure.”

The forward has scored 12 and assisted six in 25 appearances this season and has a buyout clause reportedly in the region of €100M.

Lyon has made second bid for Depay. Lyon offered 15M€ for Memphis Depay, MUFC wants 20M. OL will keep negotiating. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) January 16, 2017

Meanwhile, United, yesterday, rejected a second bid from Olympique Lyon for Winger Memphis Depay. The Netherland international moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2015 under Louis Van Gaal and has failed to impress—making a total of 8 appearances this season—with new manager Jose Mourinho choosing to play Marcus Rashford over him in the left wing position. The bid by Lyon is said to be worth €15M, which fails to meet United’s valuation of €20M.

In another United-related news, Antonio Valencia, this afternoon, signed one-year contract extension that will see his contract expire in June, 2018. The 31-year-old moved to Old Trafford in July, 2009 and has been a vital cog in the club’s setup over the years.

