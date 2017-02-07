Bayern legend Lahm set for summer retirement, Lewandowski wins prestigious award

Bayern Munich legend Phillip Lahm is set for retirement at the end of the season and is expected to take up a management role, according to German publication Kicker.

Lahm, widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the history of the game, bleeds Bayern, being a product of the club’s academy. At 33, he has won everything European football has to offer, with Germany’s 2014 World Cup win being the crown on top of his many achievements.

When he does retire, he is expected to take up a management position at the club, with some touting the role of sporting director at the club, a position now vacant following Matthias Sammer’s departure from the club.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has won the award for Poland Footballer of the Year 2016. Lewandowski, 28, moved to Bayern on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and he has made 127 appearances for the club, scoring 90.

