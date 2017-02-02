Leverkusen star Hakan Calhanoglu banned for 4 months by FIFA

Turkish international Hakan Calhanoglu has been banned from playing professional football for four months by FIFA.

BREAKING! @hakanc10 has been suspended by FIFA for four months and will miss the rest of the 2016/17 #Bundesliga season. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/Gzz6WLK5tq — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 2, 2017

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has supported FIFA’s verdict of imposing the ban on Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder. Calhanoglu (22) will now miss the rest of the season and must pay Trabzonspor a fine of 100,000 Euros (£85,900). Turkish club Trabzonspor had claimed that Hakan had agreed to sign for them from Karlsruhe in 2011. Instead, Calhanoglu extended his contract with Karlsruhe and later went on to join Hamburger SV in 2013. The prolific free kick specialist has been under the radar of Europe’s biggest clubs like Tottenham Hotspurs, Manchester United and Chelsea. Hakan is certainly set to miss out on Champions League round-of-16 clash against Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this month.

Leverkusen Sporting Director Rudi Voller did not seem too happy with the ruling. He said,”We regret this decision which we cannot comprehend.” Voller added,”Leverkusen is not involved in the dispute with Calhanoglu having joined in 2014 from Hamburger SV. This is a big blow both for Hakan and for us. Although Bayer Leverkusen had nothing to do with this, it is also punished. Now we will miss an important player during a key part of the season.” Hakan was only 17 when he was approached by Trabzonspor in 2011. He has scored 7 goals this season for Bayer and will also miss out on Turkey’s World Cup qualifier at home against Finland on 24th March.

Hakan Calhanoglu: Has scored more goals from direct free-kicks (11) than any other player in Europe’s top 5 leagues in the last 4 seasons pic.twitter.com/gumAnJxRYZ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 2, 2017

It is unfortunate for Leverkusen as they were not involved in the proceedings which took place way back in 2011.



