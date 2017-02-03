“Madrid is a dream,” Aubameyang says, as rumors of Isco’s exit intensify

In an interview with RMC earlier this week, Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has declared his intention to leave the club in an attempt to make the step up in his career. The 27-year-old Gabonese striker moved to Dortmund in the summer of 2013 and has earned a place among the elite strikers in Europe, with his tally for the season currently sitting at 20.

“If I want to go to the next level, I need to leave in the summer. Real Madrid is still a dream, but there has been too much noise,” he said.

“I love it at Dortmund, but I can’t say that I’ll stay for two more years, or five or 10. It’s possible that a club could reach an agreement with Dortmund in June and I’ll go. When you are ambitious and also want to see something

else… it’s difficult to talk about. Some players have ambitions, and therefore they leave and want to experience

something new, you know.”

This new bit of information will be music to the ears of Madrid fans around the world, as a front trio of Ronaldo, Aubameyang, and Gareth Bale would be a dream come true.

According to La Sexta, Real Madrid midfielder Isco has refused to sign a contract extension and is set for a summer transfer away from the Santiago Bernabeu. Isco, 24, signed for Madrid from Malaga in 2013, and although he is considered to be one of the best midfielders in the world, he has failed to earn a permanent place in manager Zinedine Zidane’s starting eleven.

