Real Madrid in for Monaco duo

Real Madrid are interested in acquiring the services of Monaco duo Kylian Mbappė and Bernardo Silva, according to reports by Spanish newspaper Marca.

Mbappė, 18, graduated from the club’s academy and made his debut back in December 2015. He’s cemented his position on the team, developing a devastating partnership with Colombian striker Radamel Falcao—one that has seen 35 goals scored across all competitions, an integral factor in an impressive Monaco attack that is arguably the most impressive on the continent.

Bernardo Silva, 22, technical and effective, possesses a playing style which has seen comparisons to Lionel Messi and is said to be another target of the Madrid side. The Portuguese attacking midfielder has impressed this season, with nine goals and seven assists in all competitions.

While it is obvious that both players will have to make the step up in the near future, these transfer rumours should be taken with a grain of salt, as both players play in positions that have already been filled in the Real Madrid team.

