Verratti confirms Paris-Saint Germain future

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has reiterated his desire to remain at the club, Foot Mercato report.

“The coach knows the Catalan team well, and he deserves praise for this performance. He worked perfectly. Everything went exactly in the direction we planned,” the Italian said, following their 4-nil thrashing of Barcelona yesterday. “I’m happy to attract the interest of other big clubs, but I do not want to change. I am part of a great project, and we want to become one of the three best teams in Europe.”

In a game that wowed the entire footballing world, Verratti was one of the standout performers. Not an unusual occurrence as the midfielder has gained a reputation for being able to stamp his authority on the biggest of games. His pass for Julian Draxler’s goal was a typical example of his guile on the ball.

The 24-year-old moved to PSG from Pescara in 2012 and has been the subject of rumours linking him to other big European clubs, including the likes of Juventus, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Inter Milan. His statement will be a source of joy for PSG fans, as it’s proof that they have as much pull as any other major European club, and as such, can hold on to their best players.

