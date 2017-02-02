Predicted – The Stars of World Cup 2022, Qatar

Qatar 2022 will be the first World Cup to break with the tradition of playing in June, ensuring that a long football-free summer occurs before the competition gets going in November and December 2022. For this, and let’s face it, many others reasons, the competition has been hitting the headlines fairly constantly over recent years, but who will be making the headlines on the pitch in six years time? Here is our pick:

Federico Bernardeschi

Club now: Fiorentina

Club in 2022: AC Milan

The Fiorentina playmaker played only his first full season last term, but has already established himself as the key member of La Viola’s side, and at the age of 22, has seven full international appearances for Italy under his belt. Unsurprisingly, many football pundits expect a move to one of Serie A’s giants is not far away. This season he has nine goals in 18 league appearances from behind the striker, and is likely to be in his prime in 2022.

Dele Alli

Club now: Tottenham

Club in 2022: Barcelona

Known only to Football League connoisseurs until January 2015, Alli made an instant impact at Tottenham after joining from Milton Keynes for just £5m. 21 goals in 54 league matches for spurs in the league is a record many strikers would be happy with, but his creativity in an advanced midfield position means he is responsible for many more. Already an England starter, he will be 26 in Qatar – and may be benefitting from playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona by then!

Kingsley Coman

Club now: Bayern Munich

Club in 2022: PSG

Coman broke onto the scene after moving from PSG to Juventus, where he won Serie A as a squad player, before moving in 2015 to Bayern Munich on loan. The fast and tricky winger has played fewer games than the previous two choices, but that is due to being in two sides that are slightly tougher to keep starting places in. Once he establishes himself at one of the European giants, the 20 year old will go from strength to strength.

Leroy Sane

Club now: Manchester City

Club in 2022: Manchester City

Manchester City signed Sane from Schalke in a deal that could be worth up to £46.5m, a huge amount for a 21 year old. The German international has only played one full season with the Bundesliga side before his move to the Premier League for mega-money, but with the right nurturing City are sure they have a star of the future.

