Dortmund announce Toprak signing, apologise for attacks at RB Leipzig game

Borussia Dortmund have officially announced the signing of Bayer Leverkusen defender Omer Toprak, effective at the start of the next transfer window.

The 27-year-old Turkish international had a release clause reportedly in the region of €12M which Dortmund will meet, and he is expected to sign a four-year contract at the club. He moved to Leverkusen in 2011, and over time, has gained recognition as one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga.

“Omer Toprak is a strong defender with international experience and great leadership qualities,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.

Toprak has made more than 140 league appearances for Leverkusen in his six seasons with the club. He has also gained 25 caps for Turkey national team.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have made a public statement to express their regret for the attacks by theur fans at their 1-0 win against second-placed RB Leipzig yesterday.

The Dortmund police filed close to 30 charges of violent misconduct after Leipzig fans were harassed before the game on Saturday.

“Dortmund strongly condemns this violence,” the club said.

