A surprise name in Arsenal’s Champions League squad, striker misses out

Arsenal skipper Per Mertesacker is a part of the club squad that has travelled to Germany ahead of the first leg of Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The German centre-back has recently returned from a long-term injury, which he suffered in pre-season and is yet to feature for the Gunners this season.

The 32-year-old, who has recently signed a one-year contract extension, did feature among the substitutes in the FA Cup win against Southampton last month.

His inclusion has certainly come as a surprise as Wenger already has three centre-backs in Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel who are currently ahead of Mertesacker in the pecking order.

Meanwhile, striker Lucas Perez has not travelled to the squad as he is currently recovering from a hamstring injury. The Spaniard scored a hat-trick for the Gunners in the win at Basel during the group stage.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka will be back in contention after serving a four-game domestic ban for the red card he received in the league win over Swansea.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more