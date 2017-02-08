AC Milan to make bids for Aguero and Aubameyang

AC Milan are set to make an attempt to grab Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Corriere dello Sport, via, Football Italia.

The Italian side, lauded as one of the biggest clubs in the world, have been in a period of little to no success, with their last appearance in the UEFA Champions League coming in the 2013/2014 season. These supposedly dark days for the club has been blamed on owner Silvio Berlusconi, and it was with great anticipation that the Chinese group Sino-Europe’s interest in buying the club was met by fans around the world.

While the deal is yet to be completed—with sources reporting a potential March conclusion—it would represent an upswing in the fortunes of the club, financially at least, as fans can look no further than neighbours Inter Milan to see the effect of an ownership willing to invest in the club.

The Rossoneri expect to have a transfer budget of €100m for the summer following the takeover.

AC Milan currently sit seventh in the league table, but for the first time in years, fans have hope. The reported bids may end up yielding nothing tangible, but fans of the club will be glad that the side have shown ambition for the first time in years.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more