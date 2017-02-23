Adam Lallana pens new contract

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, yesterday, officially signed a contract extension at the club.

The 28-year-old has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s best players this season, with his tally of seven goals and seven assists in all competitions keeping the Reds afloat at times this season.

“I’m very proud and feel quite humbled by the show of faith from the club and the manager in particular. Signing for a club like Liverpool is obviously a big thing – but to re-sign shows you’ve obviously contributed enough that the people who make the decisions want you to stay longer,” the skilled midfielder said to liverpoolfc.com in an interview following the signing. “This is a really good place to be at the moment and, for a player who wants to be part of something special, I can’t think of a better club to commit your future to.”

Lallana moved to Merseyside from Southampton in 2014 and suffered a turbulent start to his career at the club. Since Klopp’s appointment; however, he has shone with his impressive work rate and incisive playmaking abilities earning him a position as one of the first names on the team-sheet. The midfielder’s performances at the Euros last year in France did not go unnoticed, as they earned him the England Player of the Year award back in January. Worthy celebration for a player well-deserving of it.

Lallana’s contract will run out in the summer of 2020, and he is reported to have received a pay rise that will see him earn up to £110,000 per week.

