Allegri vague over supposed Arsenal offer

Reports from the Express last month claimed that Arsenal had contacted Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri with an offer that would see him take over from Arsene Wenger at the end of the season. The Italian manager has refused to confirm or deny them, ESPN reports.

“I won’t deny or confirm anything. I am in sync with the club, now we have to focus on winning,” Allegri said to Mediaset Premium. “At this time of the season the media always says I’m leaving, even when things are going really well.”

While this may seem to be an unsubstantiated rumor, the fact remains that Wenger is on the last year of his contract and is yet to reach agreement with the club on an extension. Recent poor results—ones that have been known to occur at this time of the year, every year at the club—have turned a significant fraction of Gunners fans against the Frenchman, with some asking him to leave at the end of the season.

Allegri would represent a coach with a proven penchant for winning, one Arsenal fans would love to have, but the decision to move from a dominant Juventus side to a struggling Arsenal is one that must be considered carefully.

