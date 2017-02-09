Arsenal midfielder unsure about future

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, currently on loan at Bournemouth, has refused to give any assurances about his future at the North London club.

The England international refused to comment on his future but did say that the opportunity to play regularly would be a top priority for him next season.

The 25-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer of 2018 and manager Arsene Wenger has already expressed his desire to offer a new deal to the talented midfielder.

He said: “My main focus at the minute is on playing for Bournemouth, getting them out of the position they’re in and back to winning ways.

“I’m concentrating on the next three or four months, and then I’m not sure what’s going to happen.”

When asked if Wenger had offered a him a new contract, he said: “I leave that to my agent.

“I’m just concentrating on maintaining my fitness, playing games and I’m enjoying it. As long as I’m here I’m going to enjoy it and help Bournemouth.”

Wilshere joined the Gunners at the age of nine and progressed through the youth ranks. He made his breakthrough into Arsene Wenger’s team in the 2010-11 season and emerged as one of the key players in Wenger’s team.

However, following that season, he consistently struggled with injuries at Arsenal and subsequently dropped down the pecking order. In the summer, he joined the Cherries in search of regular football. He has, so far, managed to have to an injury-free season and has been one of the best players in Eddie Howe’s side.

On the need of regular football next season, he said: “At the end of the season, when I sit down and think about [his future], that will be a big factor.

“I need to play, that’s why I came here. Bournemouth gave me that opportunity.

“It’s a big time for this club. They’ve worked really hard to get to the position they are today.

“We want to maintain our Premier League status and we know it’s going to be a big job. It’s going to be hard but we are up for it.”

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more