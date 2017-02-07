Arsenal receive midfield-boost ahead of Hull clash

Arsenal have struggled with a lack of options in their midfield in the recent weeks.

Spanish maestro Santi Cazorla has been ruled with a long-term injury; Granit Xhaka is serving a four-game suspension; Mohamed Elneny has been away on national duty with Egypt at AFCON.

However, the Egyptian is set to arrive at his club in the next 48 hours and could be an option for manager Arsene Wenger for the upcoming league game against Hull City.

James Olley of Evening Standard revealed the news on his Twitter account.

Elneny due back at Colney in next 48 hours. Quick comeback from calf injury not expected to be a problem but will be assessed ahead of Hull. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) February 7, 2017

Due to a shortage of bodies in midfield, manager Arsene Wenger took a chance on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the FA Cup game against Southampton, and his gamble paid off as Chamberlain produced an MOTM performance at St Mary’s Stadium.

Three days later, Wenger was forced to play Chamberlain in the league game against Watford as another midfielder in Aaron Ramsey was forced off with a calf injury.

Chamberlain partnered Coquelin in the midfield for the majority of the Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Watford. The same duo started in the all-important 3-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Chamberlain was one of better players on the day, but his partner was found lacking on many occasions. Elneny’s arrival will certainly provide relief to Wenger. Granit Xhaka will also return to the first-team following the league game against the Tigers.

