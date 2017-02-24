Arsenal star linked with a move to Spain

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin could consider a summer move to his former club Barcelona, according to the latest report from the Guardian.

The Spaniard was a subject of strong interests from Barcelona and Manchester City during the summer, but he put an end to the rumours regarding his future by signing a new six-year deal with the Gunners in November.

However, according to the Guardian, the player might consider his future in North London if manager Arsene Wenger leaves the club in the summer.

Bellerin reportedly has a strong affection for Wenger and loves playing under him. However, the Frenchman’s future at the club has been called into question following the Gunners’ recent collapses in Premier League and Champions League.

Wenger’s current deal expires in the summer, and he is yet to sign a new contract with North London side. Various reports have suggested that the current season could be Wenger’s last at the club.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Gunners as a 16-year-old from Barcelona in 2011, has emerged as one of the best players in his position during the last couple of seasons.

