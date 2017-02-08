Arsenal star uncertain for Hull City clash

Arsenal have provided the latest update on the injury of their right-back Hector Bellerin.

The Spaniard suffered a concussion in the build up to Marcos Alonso’s goal in the Gunners’ 3-1 defeat at Chelsea last Saturday.

The 21-year-old was left dazed after his head met Alonso’s elbow mid-air and was substituted.

The North London club have released a statement stating that Bellerin is making a good recovery following his injury and he is being monitored as per the FA guidelines.

The statement also mentions that Bellerin is in the final stage of his recovery according to the FA protocol on concussion injuries.

He will have further check-ups on Thursday and Friday. However, the club have not yet taken a final decision regarding his availability for the Hull City game on Saturday.

The statement reads: “Our Spanish right back is now in the final stages of the FA return to play protocol for concussion. He has had daily assessments and successfully completed each step of the graded progression so far.

Hector will be further assessed on Thursday and Friday, prior to a final decision being made regarding his availability for full training and Saturday’s home match against Hull City.”

It is likely that manager Arsene Wenger will give Bellerin a rest for the Hull clash and play Gabriel instead in the right-back spot.

The Gunners also have an all-important Champions League clash with Bayern Munich next week.

