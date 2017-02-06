Arsenal, West Ham target to switch clubs in summer

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette has expressed his desire to join a new club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The French striker was a top target for the likes of Arsenal and West Ham last summer, but due to varying circumstances, he ended up staying in France.

Early in the summer, he declined an opportunity to join the Hammers after two clubs had reportedly agreed on a transfer fee. Later, the Gunners expressed their interest in the striker but their offer was deemed insufficient by the French club.

Ultimately, the Gunners decided to sign Lucas Perez from Deportivo La Coruna.

“I think it’s come, the right moment,” he told Canal+ in a recent interview when asked about a potential move in the future.

“I think that this summer will be the time where I will need a change of scenery and discover something else, still with the idea of advancing and progressing in terms of football and as a person.

“I am going to continue to work, in the hope that good opportunities will come this summer.”

The 25-year-old, who has a contract until 2019 with Lyon, has been in superb form this season and has scored 18 goals in 18 league appearances. He is sure to attract a lot of attention in the summer following his recent comments.

Lyon reportedly value their prized striker at £40m

