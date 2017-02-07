Atletico president dismiss Diego Costa’s China move

Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo has dismissed the possibility of Chelsea striker Diego Costa moving to China in the summer.

The Spain international was a subject of a mega-bid from one of the Chinese clubs in January and the offer supposedly led to friction between Costa and manager Antonio Conte.

Costa ended up staying with Chelsea but multiple sources have reported that the striker is set to move to China in the summer.

However, Atletico President doesn’t agree with this view point. He thinks that the West London club will never let go of their most-prized asset.

Cerezo, in an interview with Cadena COPE, via Sky Sports, said: “I have not spoken to him in a while. He is at a great club. They say that he is going to China, but I do not think that Chelsea will let him leave.”

Atletico were also strongly linked with a move for their former player last summer. In a recent interview, the Brazilian-born striker revealed that he was close to re-joining Atletico in the summer but manager Antonio Conte convinced him to stay at the London-club.

It certainly has proved to be a brilliant decision from Conte as his striker has scored 15 goals in 22 league appearances this season.

