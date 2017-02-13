Balotelli back to his old ways after initial promise in France

For a while, it appeared that notorious striker Mario Balotelli has turned around his sinking career following his move to French side Nice in the summer.

The Italian, who joined the Ligue 1 side on a one-year deal in the summer, made a bright start to his life in France and managed to score five league goals in his first three appearances for his new side.

However, it now appears that the Italian is struggling with discipline in France too.

The 26-year-old was recently accused by his teammate Valentin Eysseric for showing a lack of desire. Balotelli, who played for eight minutes in the win against Saint-Etienne last week, was absent from Nice’s squad for Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Rennes on Sunday due to an illness.

Eysseric, who criticised his teammate on Saturday, backed his comments after the Rennes game and claimed that the striker’s body language suggests that he doesn’t want to do anything with the club.

“I’m sorry, but I was honest,” Eysseric told BeIN Sports. “I told the truth.

“It is a shame he lets his head drop, you see him in training every day. He’s such a great player.

“I think he looks like he wants nothing to do with us. It’s really disappointing. We could’ve really used his help in a game like this.

“We know the coach demands enormous effort from his squad. He won’t accept anyone taking their foot off the gas, and you saw that with Mario Balotelli.”

Balotelli has managed to score only one goal in four league appearances this year. The drop in his form has coincided with his side’s struggles in the league. Nice have managed to win only two of their last seven games and have dropped down to third after leading the table for the majority of the first half of the season.

