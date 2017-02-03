Bayern prepare bid for Tottenham midfielder

Bayern Munich are preparing a massive summer bid for Tottenham attacking midfielder Dele Alli, according to a report by The Times.

The 20-year-old England midfielder moved to Tottenham during the summer transfer window of 2015 and has rightfully gained a reputation as being one of the best young players in Europe. The fiery youngster has 13 goals and five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions so far, incredible stats for one who was playing in League One just over a year ago.

Bayern are said to be preparing an impressive bid, but the viability of this transfer must be questioned, as it is unlikely that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be willing to let him go for anything less than a world record fee, a sum which does not correspond to the historical business model of Bayern.

Meanwhile, Tottenham left-back Danny Rose is set for a meeting with a specialist to confirm the extent of his knee injury, one he suffered during the 0-0 draw against Sunderland on Tuesday.

“We need to wait until Monday to see the specialist,” manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

