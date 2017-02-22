This season’s FA Cup promises to be one of the best in recent history

Following Arsenal’s closely contested 2-0 win away at Sutton on Monday, this year’s FA Cup quarter-final lineup is almost done, with the odd one out being the clash between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town. Pep Guardiola’s City could only get a draw at Huddersfield on Saturday, and now have a replay at the Etihad on the cards.

In the event of City beating Huddersfield, a result that is widely expected, the quarterfinals of the FA Cup this year will feature five of the six teams currently in the Premier League. This year’s edition has also been special for the teams at the other spectrum of the league system. Lincoln City defeated Burnley in the last round to became the first non-Football League side since Queens Park Rangers in 1914 to reach the Quarter Finals of the cup.

Arsenal vs Lincoln City

The Gunners, in stereotypical fashion, managed a hard-fought 2-0 win over Sutton United, with goals from Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott deemed enough to see the floundering club over the hurdle posed by the non-league giants. In the quarter-finals draw from, the winners of the tie were booked to face another non-league side in the form of Lincoln City—a side high on morale following their smash-and-grab victory over Premier League side Burnley on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

A game befitting of the final, Jose Mourinho’s side will make the journey to London with thoughts of revenge on their minds, with their 4-0 spanking at those grounds back in October still clear on their minds. United fought back from 1-nil down at Blackburn Rovers, with goals from Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic managing to nab them the win. Chelsea, on the hand, had a relatively easier time at the Molineux, as goals from Pedro and Costa saw off a Wolves side that never looked like scoring.

While the hosts may sit comfortably at the top of the league table, United are in great form too, five wins in their last six games testament to Jose Mourinho’s ever-increasing effect at the club.

Tottenham vs Millwall

A fixture that pales in comparison to the one above—at least on paper—this game is a London derby, and as such, promises an incredible atmosphere, drama, and some more.

Spurs, or better still, Harry Kane, beat Fulham in the last round, with a hat-trick taking the young Englishman’s tally for the season to 19. Pochettino’s men will be keen on beating their rivals, ones that snatched a 1-0 win against Premier League champions Leicester City in the last round, to keep their hopes of finally winning a trophy alive.

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield/Manchester City

City failed to get the win away at Huddersfield and will entertain the Championship side in a replay at the Etihad. The winner of the tie will earn a place at Middlesbrough in the quarterfinals.

Five big teams, with three potential giant killers waiting to pounce. Just one more reason to love the FA Cup.

