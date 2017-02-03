Bilic distances himself from interest in Manchester City star

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed that he has no interest in signing Manchester City outcast Jose Hart.

The Hammers were strongly linked with a January move for the England international, who is currently playing for Serie A side Torino on a season-long loan move.

Yesterday, the Sun claimed that the East London club have lined up Hart as a potential summer replacement for Adrian. The Hammers are prepared to pay £15m for the services of Hart.

However, Bilic has made it very clear that he has two very capable goalkeepers in his squad, and signing a goalkeeper is not his priority currently.

“We are heavily linked with every player looking for a move. I rate Joe Hart really highly as a great goalkeeper and personality,” Bilic said when he was asked about the Hammers’ interest in the 29-year-old.

He added: “On the other hand, if there is one position that I am not even thinking of changing it is goalkeeper because I have two great ones.”

Hart joined City from Shrewsbury Town from 2006 and emerged as one of the key players at the club over the course of the next decade.

However, he found himself out-of-favour at the club following the arrival of Pep Guardiola in the summer as the Spaniard preferred to play a ball-playing goalkeeper in his starting eleven.

Subsequently, Hart joined Torino on a loan move, and Guardiola ended up signing Claudio Bravo from Barcelona.

