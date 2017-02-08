Bill Gates rejected offer to buy Liverpool, court papers reveal

World’s richest man Bill Gates was offered a chance to buy Liverpool but the billionaire refused the offer, Sky Sports reports.

Liverpool, in 2010, were at risk of bankruptcy and the club creditors took the case to court, against the wishes of then owners Hicks and Gillett, leading to the club being eventually purchased by John W. Henry, the owner of the Boston Red Sox.

The information was recently revealed in court documents from the ongoing case between the Royal Bank of Scotland and former co-owner George Gillett. According to the papers, an approach was also made to Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots. Gates was made a similar offer but did not even reply.

Liverpool are currently placed fifth on the league table. A terrible run of form has seen them win just one game in all competitions since the New Year ensuring that the upcoming fixture against Tottenham is of utmost importance.

The Reds are without a win in their last five league fixtures and have fallen 13 points behind leaders Chelsea.

