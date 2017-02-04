Cech had a shocker against Chelsea [Tweets]

Arsenal thought that they have managed to pull off a coup when they signed Petr Cech from Chelsea a couple of years ago.

The Czech goalkeeper has produced some brilliant displays during his time with the Gunners, but on many occasions, he has looked like a ghost of his former self.

The experienced goalkeeper produced one of his worst performances for the Gunners in a crucial league encounter against his former employers today.

The Gunners were second-best to their London rivals in the 3-1 defeat that was capped by Cech’s moment of madness that led to the third goal for the Blues. He gifted the ball directly to Cesc Fabregas who guided it in to the open net.

Cech was also a suspect in the Eden Hazard’s wonderful solo effort in the second half.

Had enough of Petr Cech. Ospina is so much better than him. — 〽️ (@WengerTactic) February 4, 2017

Petr Cech hasn't been the game-changing signing Arsenal hoped he would be. — James Dall (@JamesDallESPN) February 4, 2017

Remember when Arsenal signed Petr Cech and pundits said that was the last piece of the puzzle? 😂😂😂 — H. H. Katsina (@HawwaKT) February 4, 2017

Petr Cech guarantees 15 points FC. #CHEARS — Tolu Faleye (@Abayomi_Faleye) February 4, 2017

The names Cech. Petr Cech. pic.twitter.com/avkKLJsC5q — Xl Locksmiths Cork (@kenrodgersxl) February 4, 2017

Petr Cech is dead to me. If you go look at all the goals we've conceded this year he's standing still on about 60% of them. — nick (@ArsenalNorCal) February 4, 2017

The irony of Petr Cech and Cesc Fàbregas hahahahahaha — Oko Agovi (@okoflameyo) February 4, 2017

