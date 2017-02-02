Chelsea face multiple injury concerns ahead of Arsenal clash

Chelsea will host London rivals Arsenal in a crucial top-of-the-league encounter at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues currently enjoy a healthy lead at the top of the table, and they will be favourites to take three points against the Gunners.

However, according to a report from London Evening Standard, the West London club are currently facing an injury scare as a couple of their key players are carrying injuries.

The report claims that centre-back David Luiz has been playing through the pain barrier for last two months after picking up a knee injury against Man City.

Following Luiz’s injury, three weeks ago, winger Eden Hazard also picked up a knock in the game against Leicester City.

According to the speculation, Hazard’s knock has affected his performances in the recent weeks. The 26-year-old has come off early in last two league games against Hull City and Liverpool.

Hazard did take part in first-team training on Wednesday and is expected to feature against the Gunners.

