Chelsea interested in Juventus star, defensive target to move in summer

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly keeping tabs on Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The Italian manager was present at the Juventus Stadium as the Turin club defeated Inter Milan 1-0 on Sunday.

The Sun seems to think that Conte was present in the stadium to watch over the Argentinean. The report claims that Conte left the stadium as soon as the 23-year-old was substituted in the game.

Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo for a transfer fee believed to be around €40 million in 2015.

He has been one of the star performers for Juventus during his time with the club and has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac is set to move to Premier League in the summer, according to German publication Bild.

The Bosnian defender, who was subject of interests from Chelsea and Juventus in January, has only six months left on his current deal and doesn’t wish to renew his contract.

The report states that the Blue are now interested in signing him during the summer and are prepared to offer him more money than Juventus.

