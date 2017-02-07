Chelsea receive double-transfer boost

Chelsea have received a double-transfer boost in their pursuits of two top European strikers.

London Standard reports that Antonio Conte’s priority in the transfer market is to sign a world-class striker in the summer and Everton’s Romelu Lukaku and Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata sit at the top of his wish list.

The report speculates that the Blues have been given positive indications in both cases.

Morata re-joined Real Madrid from Juventus last summer, but he has managed only six league starts this season. He is reportedly frustrated at the lack of playing options and is aware of Chelsea’s interests in his services.

The 24-year-old reportedly likes the prospect of playing one of the top clubs in England and Chelsea are his first pick at the moment.

Meanwhile, Everton Romelu Lukaku could also be available in the summer transfer market.

Despite recent reports about a new deal with the Toffees, the Belgian still harbours a dream to play for the Blues. Lukaku’s agent Mino Raiola has also suggested that the player could change clubs in the summer despite signing a new contract.

Lukaku, who is currently the leading top scorer in Premier League, was reportedly valued at £75m by his side last summer.

Most likely, the Blues will have to shell out more than that if they want to acquire Lukaku, who was sold by them to Everton for £28m in 2014.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more