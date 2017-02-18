Chelsea set sights on Bundesliga star

Chelsea have joined the pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, according to the latest report from the Sun.

The report claims that the Blues will be competing against the likes of Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund for the services of the 21-year-old in the summer.

The box-to-box midfielder, who has played at the youth levels for Germany national team, has refused to sign a new contract with Monchengladbach and is expected to leave in the summer.

The Blues already have two accomplished central midfielders in Nemanja Matic and N’Golo Kante, but manager Antonio Conte wants Dahoud as an alternative in his squad.

He will have only one year left on his contract in the summer, and he is expected to cost in the region of £8m-£10m. His current value is certainly a bargain considering Monchengladbach rejected Paris Saint-Germain’s bid of around £35m for him last summer.

The Bundesliga side, who had just sold Granit Xhaka to Arsenal, were not prepared to let go of one more midfielder in the same transfer window. However, their reluctance to do business for their youngster last summer has ended up costing them a lot on the financial front.

