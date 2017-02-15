Chelsea star in U-turn over his future

Chelsea star Diego Costa is set to commit his long-term future to the West London club, according to the latest report from the Sun.

The Brazil-born player was a subject of a huge January offer from a Chinese club Tianjin Quanjin which led to differences between him and manager Antonio Conte.

The 28-year-old ended up staying at the West London club, but multiple sources subsequently claimed that he could still depart to China in the summer.

However, now it appears that the Blues have managed to convince their star player to commit his future to the club by offering a lucrative new deal.

The league leaders have reportedly offered a new five-year deal, worth £57million, to the Spain international. As part of the new deal, Costa will stand to earn £220,000 a week wage plus bonuses. The report also claims that Costa and his representatives have accepted the deal in principle.

Costa has been an integral player in Antonio Conte’s team this season and has scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 23 league starts.

