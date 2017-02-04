Chelsea vs Arsenal – How it went down, Twitter reactions

Arsenal made the short trip over to Stamford Bridge this afternoon with a bit of dread in their hearts. An away day against blazing neighbours Chelsea promised a lot, none of which bade well for Wenger’s men. In the return leg at the start of the season, Chelsea were spanked 3-nil at the Emirates, with Conte’s side failing to get a hold of an Ozil-powered team. That game; however, represented the spark of Chelsea’s dominating run in the league, as after that game they went on a record-equalling 13-game winning streak.

The game today went on smoothly, and it was only at the 13th minute that wing-back Marcos Alonso broke the deadlock with a header that was, in part, aided by a nasty foul on Gunners defender Hector Bellerin.

Talisman Eden Hazard doubled the lead in the 53rd minute with a mazy run from the halfway line before calmly shooting past Cech in a goal that will be right up there with the best of the season. Fabregas made it three just before the end of normal time after a Cech error, a goal with an impressive number of ironic twists in it.

Giroud pulled one back in usual fashion but a half-baked consolation is all it’ll be remembered for.

This win ensures that Chelsea go 12 points above second-placed Tottenham, albeit having played one more. The Blues don’t look like slowing down anytime soon.

Twitter, as per the norm, had some things to say about the game.

Spurs fans must be feeling pretty good right now.

