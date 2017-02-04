Chelsea vs Arsenal – How it went down, Twitter reactions

Arsenal made the short trip over to Stamford Bridge this afternoon with a bit of dread in their hearts. An away day against blazing neighbours Chelsea promised a lot, none of which bade well for Wenger’s men. In the return leg at the start of the season, Chelsea were spanked 3-nil at the Emirates, with Conte’s side failing to get a hold of an Ozil-powered team. That game; however, represented the spark of Chelsea’s dominating run in the league, as after that game they went on a record-equalling 13-game winning streak.

The game today went on smoothly, and it was only at the 13th minute that wing-back Marcos Alonso broke the deadlock with a header that was, in part, aided by a nasty foul on Gunners defender Hector Bellerin.

Talisman Eden Hazard doubled the lead in the 53rd minute with a mazy run from the halfway line before calmly shooting past Cech in a goal that will be right up there with the best of the season. Fabregas made it three just before the end of normal time after a Cech error, a goal with an impressive number of ironic twists in it.

Giroud pulled one back in usual fashion but a half-baked consolation is all it’ll be remembered for.

This win ensures that Chelsea go 12 points above second-placed Tottenham, albeit having played one more. The Blues don’t look like slowing down anytime soon.

Twitter, as per the norm, had some things to say about the game.

Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1 | Every F*ck*ng Year Is The Same Thing!! (Troopz Rant) 😩😩😩😩😩 https://t.co/50ThPlIVo5 — Eat 🍽Pray🙌🏾Love❤️ (@kwaasaa) February 4, 2017

World class banter from Arsenal in the last week, convincing the Bayern scouts that we're awful before ripping them to shreds next week! 👍👏👏 — Carl Bövis ⚽ (@CarlBovis_AFC) February 4, 2017

It says a lot when you hear Arsenal fans attacking Wenger because he didn't play Welbeck… WELBECK! — Ahmad Hamdan (@ahmad_m_hamdan) February 4, 2017

#WengerOut Future update: Arsenal beaten by Bayern Munich. Arsenal win 8 games in a row and secure top 4 spot. #Repeatmode #Shameful — Yugal Dave (@DaveYugal) February 4, 2017

Spurs fans must be feeling pretty good right now.

