City set to spend world record fee for Alli

Manchester City are set to break the world record for Dele Alli, according to a report from the Express.

Alli broke into the Tottenham team last season following his transfer from League One side MK Dons in the summer of 2015. The fiery 20-year-old won the PFA Young Player of the Year award at the end of last season after he set the league on fire with impressive displays, his ten goals and eight assists in the league helping Spurs on their way towards a third place finish.

The England man has carried his form over to the new year, with 11 goals so far already in the league proof that he’s getting better at what he does.

City have struggled at times this season, and have had to be bailed on numerous occasions by their youngsters—Gabriel Jesus, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Leroy Sane. Alli would fit right into the array of incredibly young attacking players Pep Guardiola seems to be building. But not for cheap, though. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has gained something of a reputation for being a hard negotiator—the sales of Bale and Modric being apt examples, and Alli would not leave for anything less than a world record fee, one that City are supposedly ready to break.

