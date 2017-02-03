“We do more with Conte,” Hazard takes aim at Mourinho, Costa agrees mega China deal

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has rocked the media with a comparison between managers Conte and Jose Mourinho. According to the Belgian winger, current manager Conte is a more detailed tactician than Mourinho.

In an interview with Thierry Henry for Sky Sports, the winger said, “Tactical training. We do more with Conte. We know exactly what to do on the pitch, where I have to go, the defenders where they have to go.

“With Mourinho it was just he put the system, but we didn’t work a lot. We know what to do because we play football, but maybe the automatism was a little bit different.”

Hazard has transitioned from a winger in Mourinho’s 4-2-3-1 to a free-roaming forward in Conte’s lauded 3-4-3. As such, he has much less defensive duties, allowing his creative abilities to shine through in more dangerous areas of the pitch.

“We know that to create movement I have to not even get the ball, but to create movement and space for others,” he said “I think now I understand that football is not only with the ball at my feet. It’s good to get the ball at my feet but sometimes I need to go deep, to go at the goal.”

Hazard is having one of his best seasons so far, a testament to the effectiveness of Conte’s system and tactical preparation. He has scored nine and assisted four in 25 appearances this season.

Meanwhile, according to Cadena SER, Chelsea striker Diego Costa has agreed personal terms with an unnamed Chinese club, in a deal that will see him earn up to €30M per year. The striker was pushed out of the Chelsea team for a few weeks in January following a row with manager Antonio Conte but has since returned to the starting line-up.

He was subject to rumors linking him with a move to China over the course of the just ended transfer window but it would seem that any such move will have to happen in the summer, with a bid in the region of €85M being expected to turn Chelsea’s eye.

